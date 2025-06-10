Unconfirmed tornado touches down in Great Valley

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A tornado reportedly touched down Monday evening in Great Valley.

The damage left homes destroyed, power lines and trees knocked down, and cars scattered through yards.

This happened between 5:30-6PM Monday evening.

Crews worked well into the night to keep the public safe and there have been no reports of anyone being hurt.

One neighbor tells us what he saw after the storm rolled through.

"Walked outside and we were cleaning up the garbage and we looked down there and houses are torn into pieces and looked pretty rough," Paul Hurlburt said. "We drove down the road to my grandparents' house and all the trees in their front yard and their backyard is all destroyed but their house isn't touched so it was shocking. I've never seen nothing like this, it's going to take a while to clean all this up."

A tornado warning was issued for Cattaraugus County on Monday. The National Weather Service is expected to survey the damage.