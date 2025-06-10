NWS confirms EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 110 MPH touched down in Cattaraugus County

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Weather Service survey team was out Tuesday morning checking out storm damage in Cattaraugus County and confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Great Valley.

The tornado, with maximum winds of 110 MPH, touched down just after 5:30 p.m. and damaged homes, knocked down trees and power lines. There have been no reports of any injuries.

According to the NWS, it touched down at 5:37 p.m. in Great Valley and ended at 5:41 p.m. in Humphrey. The path length was 2.4 miles, and the max path width was 600 yards. The NWS said the damage generally followed Sugartown Road and Forks Creek.

Another neighbor we spoke to on Monday night told us what he saw after the storm rolled through.

"Walked outside and we were cleaning up the garbage and we looked down there and houses are torn into pieces and looked pretty rough," Paul Hurlburt said. "We drove down the road to my grandparents' house and all the trees in their front yard and their backyard is all destroyed but their house isn't touched, so it was shocking. I've never seen nothing like this, it's going to take a while to clean all this up."