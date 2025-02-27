Unapologetic Coffee: Brewing tradition and breaking barriers

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— Alicia and Alisa didn’t just open a coffee shop—they built a movement. At Unapologetic Coffee, the twin sisters are brewing more than just high-quality roasts; they’re continuing a family tradition and reshaping an industry.

“A lot of it comes from our grandmother,” they share. “We had this great family dynamic… coffee was always a conversational piece. Since we were kids, we knew one day we’d open a café.”

That dream became reality in 2021 when they launched Unapologetic Coffee as a small-batch roastery. But what started as a passion project quickly became a symbol of resilience.

“It started off as our story—unapologetically Black women working in an industry not designed for us,” the sisters explain. “But we realized there are a lot of industries not designed for us, and what became our story has now grown to any person’s unapologetic story.”

Instead of fitting into the industry mold, Alicia and Alisa created their own path.

“We were told to pick a lane,” they recall. “But we decided we can live in both—we can be an online company, a café, and expand into wholesale.”

Beyond great coffee, Unapologetic Coffee is built on ethical sourcing. The sisters prioritize working with small farms that often don’t reap the benefits of the global coffee trade.

“It’s an industry produced by Black and Brown hands, but not marketed to them. That’s something that keeps us focused on our goal.”

That goal—creating a space for community, culture, and change—comes with challenges. But for these sisters, it’s worth every effort.

Unapologetic Coffee has grown from an online store to a full café in Buffalo’s BestSelf Building on Main Street. Whether in person or online, customers can support their mission and enjoy a cup of coffee made with passion, purpose, and a deep respect for its roots.