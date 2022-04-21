UB students having global impact, tutoring students overseas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As college students at the University at Buffalo build their resumés and reach their goals, three students are helping other students, 8,000 miles away.

"I was finally able to help make a difference in people's lives you know, someone's life who they're trying to learn, but it's the lack of access to that education," said Anjali Tangirala, a senior studying applied mathematics.

She and three other UB students teach lessons through the non-profit Inkululeko, which focuses on improving education in South Africa.

"We want to improve their skills academically and get them into university, that's our main goal," said Aurelio Soto, U.S. Coordinator of Remote Learning for Inkululeko.

40% of students in South Africa will drop out before their matriculation exam, which gets them into college, per Inkululeko. They also don't always have access to teachers, especially over the past two years.

"The learners, they couldn't go to school. We provide them tablets so they can have access to remote learning so they don't have to miss any topics or any lessons," said Soto.

Through UB's Experiential Learning Network, students help fill that gap.

"Within a week of my experience the creation of these videos became the highlights of my week. The learners have been disadvantaged throughout their academic careers and there is a sense of pride in being someone who can help them learn," said Louis Corrente, a tutor through UB.

It's also a benefit for these students, who earn badges through the program, which can help them get jobs in the future.

"To even be remotely part of something to improve their education is just so amazing and it was just like so exciting," said Tangirala.