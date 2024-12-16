UB resident physicians and UMRS reach contract agreement addressing concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD) and University Medical Resident Services, P.C. (UMRS) announced that a contract agreement has been reached that addresses the concerns of UB medical residents and fellows.

According to a joint release from UAPD and UMRS, the contract is effective immediately and extends through June 2027. It was ratified with a 96% affirmative vote on December 13.

"The union contract is a first for UB’s medical trainees and provides salaries on par with peer New York State medical schools as well as funding for their health insurance costs and professional development, the release says.

In addition, it says other highlights include:



Salary increases ranging from 17.3% to 34.4% over the three-year contract (depending on program year);

Caps on healthcare premiums;

Establishment of a Labor/Management Committee and Stakeholder-HSO Working Group to improve communication between stakeholders and troubleshoot workplace issues;

Establishment of resident and fellow Peer Representatives to provide contract education, contract enforcement, and workplace support;

Annual $2,000 per resident education and professional development fund • $500 contract signing bonus;

Annual $40,000 emergency medical expense fund (for residents and fellows experiencing hardship due to out-of-pocket medical expenses);

Robust union protection and grievance procedures;

UAPD union dues of 0.9%—the lowest physician dues in the United States;

$1,500 annual Chief Resident salary supplement.

This is a story we have been following for almost a year.

In January, billboards on the 190 in Buffalo claimed "UB Resident Physicians: Overworked. Underpaid. Exploited."

The billboards were put up by UAPD, which represents the medical residents and fellows.

In September, nearly 830 resident physicians walked off the job and planned on striking for four days, demanding better compensation, benefits, and working conditions.

The resident physicians said they didn't want to have to strike, but it was necessary.

“This is a game-changing first contract for Buffalo’s frontline providers. We look forward to working with UMRS and the University at Buffalo’s Office of Graduate Medical Education to make residents' workplace even stronger, as well as help recruit the nation’s finest medical trainees to Western New York.” - UAPD President Dr. Stuart Bussey

“UMRS is pleased that this agreement has been reached and ratified. UMRS, its hospital partners and the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences will continue to partner to provide residents and fellows with exceptional medical training and learning opportunities as all parties work together to improve health care in Western New York." - UMRS legal counsel Lawrence Ross