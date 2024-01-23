Billboards claim UB resident physicians are 'Overworked. Underpaid. Exploited.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are some new billboards on the 190 in Buffalo claiming that UB resident physicians are "Overworked. Underpaid. Exploited."

WKBW

The billboards were put up by the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

Another billboard claims the physicians make below minimum wage, which is quote: "Bad for patients. Bad for Buffalo."

WKBW

7 News spoke with the president of the union, UB, and a resident about recent negotiations.

"Residents are going through four years of graduate school with crushing debt and we're making $55,000 a year," Dr. Michael O'Sullivan says.

Dr. O'Sullivan is a resident and splits his time between Buffalo General, Oishei Children's Hospital and ECMC. He works overnights and sometimes around the clock.

"I remember specifically one time I finished 24 hours in the trauma ICU at ECMC and I got the call 'hey you gotta turn around because there's been a mass shooting.' Providers show up. We show up and unfortunately, the administrators have not shown up for us," he explains.

Dr. O'Sullivan says residents are not treated fairly, they face burnout and some are making less than minimum wage.

"The reason why we put the billboards up is we want to be heard," explains Doctor Stuart Bussey, President of the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

Dr. Bussey says they are currently negotiating a new contract with University Resident Medical Services on behalf of residents who often work 80 to 100 hours a week.

"These hard-working people are tired. So, for that kind of work, including surgery, including ICU...if your loved one is in there and you have some tired resident you know it's a little bit concerning," says Dr. Bussey.

Both doctors say the system has been flawed for too long and needs to change.

"During the blizzard people are stuck in the hospital they can't go home. They can't see their family and they don't get, like I said, no hazard pay," Dr. Bussey explains.

"We're behind in America. We haven't invested in our healthcare infrastructure. Two-thirds of doctors' practices were owned by doctors and now only one-third are owned by doctors we're being gobbled up by these health care organizations. Ultimately we need to end this culture of the right of passage," Dr. O'Sullivan says.

We reached out to the University at Buffalo for an interview and they sent us the following statement:

"UMRS was identified as the employer and negotiator of record by the National Labor Relations Board. Accordingly, UB and its hospital partners are not parties to the negotiations. UMRS has retained outside legal counsel to assist in the negotiations. While UB is not party to the negotiations, we have provided input to address concerns raised by the residents. The university remains hopeful that negotiations will continue to progress, and an agreement can soon be reached."