UB doctoral student researching creative ways to teach young students Black History

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dawnavyn James, a doctoral student and researcher at the University at Buffalo, is pioneering efforts to teach Black history to young students through picture books.

James, a former kindergarten teacher, is a graduate fellow at UB's Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education. She is researching how picture books can be integrated into classrooms to help educators teach Black history effectively.

"I always loved school," James said. "Being a teacher is really cool because you get to impact people in different ways." "We can learn so much from Black history," James explained. "We can learn about ourselves, the world, and what it means to advocate for ourselves."

Dawnavyn James, a doctoral student at the University at Buffalo, published a picture book entitled "Beyond February: Teaching Black History Any Day, Every Day and All Year Long." James is studying how picture books can be integrated in the classroom to help educators teach Black History.

James authored a book titled 'Beyond February: Teaching Black History Any Day, Every Day, and All Year Long' to encourage teaching Black history throughout the year, not just during Black History Month.

She uses TikTok to connect with educators, sharing book recommendations and strategies for incorporating Black history into the curriculum.

James hopes that teachers will see the value in using picture books, not only for children but also for themselves, as a means of learning and teaching Black history.

