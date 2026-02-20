U.S. women's Olympic ice hockey gold sparks 8-year-old's dream

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as time spent skating has grown into something more for 8-year-old Brooklyn Bedore, a love of hockey fueled by watching the U.S. women's national ice hockey team compete on the world's biggest stage.

"I watched them win the gold medal," said Brooklyn. "I'm a hockey player now, and I feel like I can do it too. I feel like I want to do it when I'm older."

At home, the Winter Olympics became part of her family's daily routine. Bedore's mom, Andrea Bedore, says the games were often all day and night.

"We wake up for school, and that's the first thing that goes on the TV," said Andrea. "It was the Olympics again, and it's been every day. We've been rooting those girls and boys on for USA Hockey every step of the way."

For Andrea, seeing women compete at the highest level represents progress, but also highlights the work still left to do.

"When I was a kid, there was hockey, but there wasn't girls' hockey like there is now," she said. "Even though it's more prevalent, there still aren't enough girls to make new teams. It's about promoting that awareness and getting girls together."

Ice hockey remains a male-dominated sport, with girls and women making up only about 15% of players worldwide.

With youth participation among girls growing, especially at a grassroots level, significant gender gaps remain at the professional level.

"The girls' programs have grown over the last few years," Brooklyn's grandfather, Dan Meterko, said. "She seems to be really having fun doing it this year."

For families like the Bedores, that visibility matters. They say seeing women succeed on Olympic ice helps young girls know they belong in the sport.

As Brooklyn continues to lace her skates up, her dream is already clear.

"What do you want to win?" I asked her.

"The gold medal," said Brooklyn.