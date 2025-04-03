U.S. Navy Veteran from Buffalo receives life-changing vehicle donation for his commitment to service

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A moment of joy and gratitude unfolded Thursday as U.S. Navy Veteran Paul Wolentarski was presented with the keys to a fully refurbished 2020 Ford Escape Titanium, thanks to a collaborative effort between several organizations.

The donation ceremony recognized his 30 years of service both abroad and at home, with WNY Heroes nominating him for the vehicle.

Wolentarski, who has dedicated his life to serving his country and assisting fellow veterans, expressed his gratitude for this life-changing gift. “It's like winning the lottery,” he said, as the audience celebrated the moment.

For three decades, Wolentarski served in the Navy, with a significant portion of that time spent as a “West Coast sailor.” He lived in Japan for five years while working on FA-18 fighter jets. Despite retiring, he continued his commitment to service as a volunteer at his local VFW and American Legion Post in Sloan.

“I've always helped out for my whole life," Wolentarski said, sharing how he helps care for a 101-year-old veteran in his community. "If someone needs help, I'm there.”

However, Wolentarski faced challenges with his old vehicle, a 2000 Ford Ranger that had seen better days.

“I have to depend on my brothers and sisters for rides everywhere,” he said.

The vehicle donation was made possible through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, which aims to provide refurbished vehicles to deserving individuals. The car, donated by Geico and refurbished by Gabe's Collision in East Amherst, was given to Wolentarski after he was initially nominated by his sister, Michelle.

“Drop of the hat, he helps people out," she said, highlighting her brother’s kindness and resourcefulness. "We call him the MacGyver of the family.”

Jeff Mucciarelli, president of Gabe's Collision, echoed this sentiment.

“It’s so important to us," Mucciarelli said. "We are big veteran supporters, and when his name came across, we were all for it.”

As Wolentarski embraces this new set of wheels, he plans to use it to continue serving others in his community.

“I know a lot of people who need rides — so guess what...'Paul, I need a ride,' Well, you got it,” he said.

Thursday’s donation ceremony created lasting memories for Wolentarski and all those involved.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.