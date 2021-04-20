Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

U.S.-Canada border closure extended until May 21

items.[0].image.alt
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** FILE ** The United States flag and the Canadian flag fly side by side at the Walden Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2007. With the Canadian dollar, known as the "Loonie," jumping as much as 16 percent in value this year against the U.S. dollar, U.S. retailers and malls are enjoying a surge of Canadian shoppers. But those spending sprees are siphoning off business at Canadian merchants, which are struggling with sales declines during the critical holiday season. (AP Photo/David Duprey, file)
Canadian Shopping
Posted at 10:31 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 10:31:15-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S.-Canada border will remain closed until May 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ban on non-essential travel, which has been in place since March 2020, was set to expire on April 21.

On April 11 dozens of families separated for more than a year by the border closure protested to have families considered essential, so they can travel to see one another.

In March, Congressman Brian Higgins (N.Y.-26) announced he was pushing for the border to be fully reopened by July.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources