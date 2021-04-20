U.S.-Canada border closure extended until May 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S.-Canada border will remain closed until May 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ban on non-essential travel, which has been in place since March 2020, was set to expire on April 21.

On April 11 dozens of families separated for more than a year by the border closure protested to have families considered essential, so they can travel to see one another.

In March, Congressman Brian Higgins (N.Y.-26) announced he was pushing for the border to be fully reopened by July.