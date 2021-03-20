Congressman Brian Higgins calling for U.S.-Canada border to fully reopen by July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins (N.Y.-26) is pushing for the United States-Canada border to be fully reopened by July.

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the United States-Canada border being closed, only open to essential travel.

On Friday, 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Jeff Russo reported that the loss of Canadian business just in Erie County alone is somewhere between $665-855 million.

Higgins, who serves as Co-Chair of the Northern Border Caucus, said, “A great deal of positive developments have occurred over the last several months. The U.S. and Canada are collaborating in a meaningful way again. Vaccine manufacturing and distribution in the US is way ahead of schedule making it possible to help Canada without compromising distribution in the US. Now is the time to move aggressively in a bilateral way on a plan to reopen the border. It can be done with appropriate safety measures. Let’s get the border open.”

The congressman cited the expedited distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as reason to fully reopen the border.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that the northern border would once again be shut down for non-essential travel until April 21st.

The congressman hopes this is the last time the department will make that announcement.