Two Western New York restaurants named among the 100 most romantic in the U.S. by OpenTable

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Western New York restaurants have been named among the 100 most romantic in the U.S. by OpenTable.

According to OpenTable's "America’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022," which is determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified diners, Giancarlo’s in Williamsville and Lucia’s on the Lake in Hamburg were among the top 100.

The Buffalo area had more restaurants on the list than New York City and the reviews were collected between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

"All restaurants with a minimum 'overall' score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which 'romantic' was selected as a special feature," a release says.

You can find the full list here.