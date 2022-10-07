Two West Seneca men plead guilty to charges in connection to stealing from home improvement stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two West Seneca men have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to stealing from home improvement stores.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 34-year-old Ryan J. Miller pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud.

Between October 1, 2021 and April 8, 2022 Miller stole merchandise from home improvement stores throughout Western New York. The district attorney's office said once Miller was in possession of the items he would allegedly cancel the online order or leave without paying for them. He would also re-pack stolen items and return them.

Miller, a patrol officer with the West Seneca Police Department, was off-duty at the time of the alleged incidents and he remains suspended. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. He remains released on his own recognizance.

The district attorney's office also announced that 27-year-old Dylan Biddeman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny for his role in these crimes. Between October 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, while working in concert with Miller, stole merchandise from home improvement stores throughout WNY. He faces a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced on January 17 and continues to remain released on his own recognizance.