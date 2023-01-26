Two West Seneca men, one a police officer, sentenced for possession of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 30-year-old Kurt Surprenant and 40-year-old Paul Daley of West Seneca pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Cheektowaga Town Court to one count of disorderly conduct.

The district attorney's office said an investigation launched after the United State Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package containing blank COVID-19 vaccination cards from China addressed to Suprenant. A search warrant was issued and Surprenant was found to have obtained falsified vaccination cards from Daley, a police officer with the West Seneca Police Department.

Surprenant and Daley were sentenced to one year of conditional discharge and 20 hours of community service.