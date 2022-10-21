Two West Seneca men, one a police officer, arraigned for possession of fake COVID-19 cards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that two West Seneca men were arraigned for possession of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

29-year-old Kurt Surprenant was arraigned on one count of criminal

possession of forgery devices, while 40-year-old Paul Daley was arraigned on one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.

An investigation into the defendants began when the U.S Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package from China, that was allegedly addressed to Suprenant.

After a controlled delivery to Surprenant's home, a search warrant was issued. Surprenant is also found to have allegedly arranged to obtain a false vaccine card from his friend, Paul Daley.

Daley, a police officer with the West Seneca Police Department, is accused of knowingly providing a false COVID-19 vaccination card to Surprenant with the intent to defraud.

Daley was off-duty at the time of the crime and was suspended from the police department following his Friday arraignment.

"I have issued numerous warnings to the public that the use of a fake vaccine card with the intent to defraud another person or entity is a crime in New York State," Flynn said. "I am committed to keeping the residents of Erie County safe, which includes upholding laws related to public health. If you are caught making, possessing, selling, or using these fake COVID-19 cards with the intent to defraud, you will be prosecuted."

Surprenant and Daley are both scheduled to return to West Seneca Town Court for a felony hearing on Oct. 25, 2022.

If convicted, both defendants will face a maximum of 7 years in prison.

