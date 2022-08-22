Two teens facing murder charge after 16-year-old girl was killed on Elmer Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo teens are facing murder and robbery charges after a 16-year-old girl was killed on Elmer Avenue over the weekend.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said the teens, ages 14 and 17, were arraigned over the weekend on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree attempted robbery. Their names have not been released. They were in Erie County Family Court Monday for a bail hearing where the 17-year-old was remanded and the 14-year-old was set bail of $50,000.

The teens allegedly attempted to rob a 20-year-old man who was in a vehicle on Elmer Avenue and in the course of the attempted robbery a 16-year-old female passenger was shot and killed. Niagara Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie confirmed the identity of the victim to 7 News Monday as 16-year-old Emily Keiper, who was entering her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.

7 News spoke to Keiper's family Monday, the family says Emily made life fun and they hope investigators can hold those involved accountable. The family's focus will be on keeping Emily's memory alive.

Friends of the Keiper family have set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. You can find the GoFundMe here.

The case is set to return on August 26.

DA Flynn and Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia held a press conference to discuss the case, you can watch the full press conference below.