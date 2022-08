BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo teenagers have been charged with murder and robbery in connection to a fatal shooting Friday on Elmer Avenue.

Investigators say a 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls was shot around 10:30 p.m. She was taken to ECMC but later died.

The Buffalo Police Department says they arrested the boys, aged 14 and 17.

No names have been released.