Two teens charged with assault in connection to attack at NFTA Metro Rail Amherst Station, victim later died

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two 16-year-old boys were arraigned Friday morning in Erie County Court on assault charges in connection to an assault at the NFTA Metro Rail Amherst Station in Buffalo in January.

The victim died nearly a month later at a rehabilitation facility on February 21. The cause of his death is still under investigation.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office reports the boys are accused of assaulting a man inside an elevator at the Amherst station on Main Street in Buffalo on January 31. The incident happened around 3:30 in the afternoon.

The DA's office says metal knuckles were found in the possession of one of the boys. Investigators believe they were used in the assault. The victim was shoved, kicked and punched. The victim's name has not been released, but the DA"s office says they were from Buffalo.

The adolescent defendants were arraigned by Judge Kenneth Case in the court's Youth Part, and their names have not been released. They are both charged with two counts each of attempted assault in the first degree and one count each of assault in the second degree. The boy found to be in possession of metal knuckles was additionally charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The teen facing additional charges for the metal knuckles remains in custody at the Erie County Youth Services Center. Bail was initially set at $15,000. On Friday, it was raised to $50,000. The other teen was released under supervision. They are both due back in court on April 6 for a pre-trial conference.