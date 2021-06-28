Watch
Two teenage girls charged with arson in connection with Jamestown furniture manufacturer fire

Image provided by The Post Journal/<a href="https://www.post-journal.com/">https://www.post-journal.com/</a>
Large fire in Jamestown. Image provided by The Post Journal staff.
Posted at 5:41 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 17:41:34-04

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police say a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl have been charged with arson in connection with a fire at a furniture manufacturer on Crescent Street, Friday.

According to police, investigators reviewed video and found that the two teens allegedly entered the location of the fire before it started and left it after it was started.

Police say both teens were interviewed and released to their parents.

The teens will both face charges via Chautauqua County Family Court at a later date.

