JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire crews in Jamestown are battling a large fire at a furniture manufacturer on Crescent Street, Friday evening.

According to officials, crews are trying to put out a large fire at Jamestown Royal Inc.

Jamestown police have closed down Crescent Street between Cheney Street and Kipp Street.

Authorities say you should avoid the area if you can.

This is a developing story.