Two teachers injured during fights at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two teachers were injured during fights at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts Monday.

According to Buffalo police, several fights occurred during dismissal Monday and two teachers were injured. One of the teachers did seek medical treatment and was transported to ECMC to be evaluated. No arrests have been made.

The Buffalo Public School District released the following statement to 7 News regarding the fights:

The District is highly concerned and disturbed by the incident that occurred and is fully committed to working with our community partners to eliminate all acts of violence in our schools and the communities that surround them.



The police have been contacted and we are fully complying with their protocols and procedures. As this is an active investigation, we are not able to comment further.

Around 5 p.m. Monday the district released an update on its "school safety items" as the district makes changes following an attack outside of McKinley High School in February.

In the update the district said interim superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams has done the following regarding school safety since she was appointed: