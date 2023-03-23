Two Starpoint students charged in connection to allegations that led to cancellation of wrestling season

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced that two 17-year-old Starpoint students have been charged in connection to allegations that led to the cancellation of Starpoint's 2022-2023 wrestling season.

In February, the Starpoint Central School District announced it canceled the remainder of the season due to "serious allegations" against members of the team.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office announced that after an investigation two 17-year-old Starpoint students were each charged with one count of second-degree harassment in connection to an incident that occurred at a private residence on Townline Road in the Town of Wheatfield. In addition, further second-degree harassment charges are pending for the same two 17-year-olds in connection to allegations that occurred on school district property.

The sheriff's office said the names of the students will not be released due to their ages.

The district released the following statement Thursday: