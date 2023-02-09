Starpoint wrestling season cancelled due to "serious allegations"

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Starpoint Central School District announced Wednesday it has canceled the remainder of the 2022-2023 wrestling season due to "serious allegations" against members of the team.

According to the district, "serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of its Varsity Wrestling Team" were received.

The district's leadership, legal counsel and the board determined that cancelling the remainder of the season was necessary.

"Due to the involvement of law enforcement and other legal implications, we are not at liberty to disclose additional details concerning the underlying circumstances," said superintendent, Dr. Sean Croft.

Croft emphasized that Starpoint Central School District takes all allegations of inappropriate conduct seriously.