Two Southern Tier police departments issue fireworks advisories after complaints by neighbors

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two police departments have issued fireworks advisories on social media following complaints by neighbors.

On Tuesday, the Olean Police Department reported it would step up enforcement of local and state fireworks laws after receiving complaints. The increased enforcement will happen over the next several weeks.

On Tuesday morning, the Jamestown Police Department issued a similar alert on its Facebook page, indicating it would have a "zero-tolerance enforcement" of fireworks complaints. Jamestown police reminded residents that combat veterans suffering from PTSD can experience symptoms as a result of fireworks.

The only type of consumer fireworks currently legal in New York State are sparkling devices.

By the legal definition, sparkling devices are "ground-based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke." Sparkling devices larger than 500 grams are not legal. Any consumer fireworks that shoot into the air are also not legal.

In addition, city and county governments can enact their own laws banning the sale or use of sparkling devices. You can find out more about the laws on fireworks in New York State here.