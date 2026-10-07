Two red panda cubs now visible to public at Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo has announced two red panda cubs are now visible to public.

The female cubs were born to 3-year-old mom Himalaya and 5-year-old dad Mogwai back in June. The cubs spent the past four months growing and bonding with their mom.

The cubs are the 14th and 15th red panda cubs to be born at the zoo.

While the cubs are getting used to their new space, their visibility will be limited each day. According to the Zoo, they cannot guarantee that guests will see the cubs during any given visit but the best chances to see them will be in the morning and early afternoon.

“We are so excited for our community to meet these two adorable red panda cubs, who are shining examples of our conservation mission at work. Securing a brighter future for this endangered species is paramount, and the hard work of our animal care team is helping us make significant strides toward that goal. I am confident this pair of cubs will serve as integral, educational ambassadors for their wild counterparts.” - Buffalo Zoo President & CEO Lisa Smith

The Buffalo Zoo plans to provide further updates on the cubs, including names, in the future. You can learn more about admission and hours online here.