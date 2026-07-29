BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are two new additions to the Buffalo Zoo!

Two red panda cubs were born June 13 to mom Himalaya and dad Mogwai. The pair are being cared for by their mom inside a behind-the-scenes nest box.

The cubs, whose genders have not yet been confirmed, are the 14th and 15th red panda cubs to be born at the zoo.

According to the zoo, the cubs are growing and have opened their eyes for the first time. They are not yet visible to the public.

"This adorable pair of cubs are a prime example of the Buffalo Zoo's conservation mission, as we work to secure a brighter future for red pandas in our care and in the wild," said Lisa Smith, President and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo. "Himalaya continues to do an incredible job caring for her two babies, and our dedicated animal care and veterinary teams have diligently monitored their progress along the way. We cannot wait for our community to eventually meet the new additions."

The Buffalo Zoo will announce when the cubs are visible to the public. You can learn more about admission and hours online here.

WATCH: Red panda cubs born at Buffalo Zoo