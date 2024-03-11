Two plead guilty in connection to attempted carjacking and robbery in West Seneca

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Andre A. Washington, Jr., also known as “Dre,” of Buffalo, and 20-year-old Makeigh A. Brown, also known as “Kye,” of Cheektowaga pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree attempted robbery.

According to the district attorney's office, in July 2023 Washington and Brown attempted to forcibly steal a 2023 Kia SUV from a parking lot outside of a grocery store on Orchard Park Road in West Seneca. They approached the elderly victim and one of them displayed what appeared to be a handgun in an attempt to carjack the victim.

The district attorney's office said the victim was able to stop the robbery attempt by kicking one of them. The victim fell to the ground and they fled from the parking lot.

In July, West Seneca police said there were six suspects and released a video of a drone helping take one suspect in custody.

Washington and Brown are scheduled to be sentenced on April 15. They face a maximum of seven years in prison and remain held without bail pending sentence.