Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

75-year-old man stops attempted armed robbery and carjacking in West Seneca

West Seneca Crime.png
WKBW
West Seneca Crime.png
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 12:14:27-04

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are investigating an attempted armed robbery and carjacking that occurred Tuesday night at the Wegmans on Orchard Park Road.

According to police, a 75-year-old man reported he was robbed at gunpoint as he approached his Kia in the parking lot. The man told police he was able to stop the robbery attempt by kicking one of the suspects in the groin which caused all six suspects to flee north on the railroad tracks.

Police said five of the suspects — two juvenile females, two adult females, and one adult male — were taken into custody and are facing menacing, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and conspiracy charges. The sixth suspect was last seen on foot on Route 400 but police believe he is out of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (716) 674-2280 or the anonymous tipline (716) 675-8423.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!