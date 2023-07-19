75-year-old man stops attempted armed robbery and carjacking in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are investigating an attempted armed robbery and carjacking that occurred Tuesday night at the Wegmans on Orchard Park Road.

According to police, a 75-year-old man reported he was robbed at gunpoint as he approached his Kia in the parking lot. The man told police he was able to stop the robbery attempt by kicking one of the suspects in the groin which caused all six suspects to flee north on the railroad tracks.

Police said five of the suspects — two juvenile females, two adult females, and one adult male — were taken into custody and are facing menacing, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and conspiracy charges. The sixth suspect was last seen on foot on Route 400 but police believe he is out of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (716) 674-2280 or the anonymous tipline (716) 675-8423.