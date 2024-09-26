Two people charged in connection to graffiti at Kenney Park in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department announced two people have been charged in connection to graffiti at Kenney Park in the Town of Tonawanda.

20-year-old Stephen Achilli of Grand Island and 19-year-old Rekwan Gilbert of the Town of Tonawanda were charged with second-degree criminal mischief and making graffiti. They were arraigned in the Town of Tonawanda Justice Court on September 25 and released on their recognizance. They are scheduled to be back in court on October 7 for further proceedings.

Police said Achilli and Gilbert are accused of spray-painting racist, derogatory, and obscene words and images on playground equipment, structures, and other surfaces throughout Kenney Park and the Rails to Trails on September 15.

Earlier this month we spoke to a Town of Tonawanda resident who said it was "disgusting" and Supervisor Joseph Emminger who said the town would not “tolerate” the vandalism. You can watch our previous story below and read more here. 'It’s just terrible': Racist and vulgar graffiti at Town of Tonawanda park

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716)879-6606.