Two Niagara County men sentenced in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Wednesday that two Niagara County men were sentenced for their roles in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run.

The defendants, 20-year-old Sean Kelahan of Newfane and 21-year-old Tyreek Wolfe of Niagara Falls were sentenced to two to 7 years and one to four years in prison, respectively.

Kelahan received the longer sentence after he was repeatedly stopped by police in the months leading to the hit and run. Kelahan was also warned a number of times that his reckless driving would lead to someone's death.

On March 18, 2022, Kelahan and Wolfe's vehicles struck and killed the victim, 25-year-old Richard Howes, III in Lockport.

"These individuals were racing recklessly up a busy city street at double the sped limit," Seaman said. "They displayed utter disregard for others. The result was that they killed a young man with his entire life in front of him."

