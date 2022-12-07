Newfane man pleads guilty to criminally negligent homicide

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced Wednesday that a Newfane man pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting.

On March 18, 2022, 20-year-old Sean F. Kalahan negligently struck and killed the victim, 25-year-old Richard Howes, III with his vehicle.

The incident occurred on Transit Road in Lockport. Kelahan later admitted to the crime Wednesday afternoon.

The defendant's conduct on March 18th, and his egregious driving record, establish nothing less than a total disregard for other people. The defendant repeatedly drove his car at excessive speeds with no regard for the laws of the road. The result was that he killed a young man who was just trying to cross the street. Driving off without stopping compounded this defendant's indifference towards the young man that he just killed."



Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman

Kelahan will return to court on Feb. 1, 2023, to be sentenced in County Court.

Kelahan can be sentenced anywhere from 40 months to 11 years in state prison.

Kelahan's co-defendant, Tyreek Wolfe, plead guilty to the same charges and also awaits sentencing.