Two Niagara Falls men facing murder charge after fatal shooting in May

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced two Niagara Falls men are facing a murder charge after a fatal shooting in May.

The district attorney's office says Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley are charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for their alleged role in the shooting death of Demetrious Gray in Niagara Falls.. The shooting occurred in the area of Linwood Avenue and 16th Street on May 30.

Officials say Rodriguez and Barnes-Staley are also charged with assault in the second degree for shooting another individual. Rodriguez was arraigned Monday and remanded to the Niagara County Jail pending trial. Barnes-Staley is scheduled to be arraigned August 30 and is still being held.