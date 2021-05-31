One man dead in double shooting in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — One man is dead after two people were shot in Niagara Falls, Sunday afternoon.

According to a Niagara Falls city spokesperson, a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Niagara Falls, were shot near the corner of Linwood Avenue and 16th Street. The shooting happened just before 1pm.

Police and someone from the area tried to save the 28-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The names of the victims have not been released. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call their detectives.

Their number is: 716-286-4553.