Two men sentenced to 25 years to life for murder of Niagara Falls business owner

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two men have been sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of a Niagara Falls business owner.

Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid was shot and killed after an armed robbery at his convenience store, the Bridgeway Market on Niagara Street in Niagara Falls, the night before Thanksgiving in 2018. Poppy ran the store for 60 years.

Johnathan McEnnis and William Coleman were arraigned on two counts of second degree murder, three counts of robbery in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in May 2019.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced McEnnis and Coleman were sentenced in State Supreme Court Tuesday to 25 years to life for the murder of Alsaid.

In addition, McEnnis and Coleman received consecutive sentences of 25 years for the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven and 25 years for the armed robbery of an off-duty police officer which both occurred the same night as the murder of Alsaid. They also received consecutive 25 year sentences for a separate armed robbery of a Niagara Falls man and an additional 15 years on a weapons charge.