Two men indicted in 2018 homicide of 36-year-old man in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two men have been indicted in connection to a deadly shooting in 2018 in Buffalo.

31-year-old Bryant Ziegler of Buffalo was arraigned in Erie County Court on Monday morning. His co-defendant, 24-year-old Sidney Watson of Buffalo, was arraigned on September 8 in Erie County Court. Both Ziegler and Watson are each charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Watson and Ziegler are accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Paris Warren, Jr. on June 2, 2018. The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Genesee Street near High Street in Buffalo. The DA's office says the co-defendants used an illegal weapon in the homicide.

If convicted of all charges against them, Ziegler and Watson face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.