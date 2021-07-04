Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two injured in Buffalo afternoon shooting

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Crime Scene Generic
Posted at 9:58 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 21:58:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two men are currently in stable condition at ECMC following a shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to Buffalo police, the shooting took place in the 300 block of Cambridge Avenue in Buffalo just after 2:45pm. Detectives say two males were struck by gunfire. Both were transported to ECMC and are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

This most recent shooting comes in a year where shootings were already up 100% year over year in May.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong