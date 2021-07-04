Two injured in Buffalo afternoon shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two men are currently in stable condition at ECMC following a shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to Buffalo police, the shooting took place in the 300 block of Cambridge Avenue in Buffalo just after 2:45pm. Detectives say two males were struck by gunfire. Both were transported to ECMC and are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

This most recent shooting comes in a year where shootings were already up 100% year over year in May.