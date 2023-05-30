Two houses destroyed, three others badly damaged in massive Bradford, PA fire

BRADFORD, P.A. — Firefighters in Bradford, PA are investigating the cause of a massive fire that destroyed two homes and badly damaged three others.

Those five houses were "fully involved," according to firefighters, who first arrived at the scene on Pleasant and Pearl Streets about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters tell 7 News, everyone is accounted for and safe, though they are still working to figure out how many people have been impacted by this fire.

The Red Cross is now helping everyone affected.

Six different fire departments are working this fire. Other volunteer departments have been called into help.

The cause is now under investigation.