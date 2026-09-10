BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Western New Yorkers have been selected to appear in a special video presentation in Times Square this weekend as part of one of the nation's largest advocacy events for the Down syndrome community.

Stephen Ballow and Madisyn Ross, both from Western New York, will travel to New York City for the NYC Buddy Walk, scheduled for Saturday in Central Park. The annual event attracts participants from across the country and is hosted by the National Down Syndrome Society.

Each year, NDSS highlights the Down syndrome community with a video presentation on a jumbo screen in Times Square. This year, out of 2,700 applicants, Stephen and Madisyn, who are close friends, were among the 500 participants selected to appear in the video.

"It's going to be like super amazing," Ballow said. "I want to thank everyone for allowing me and Madisyn to do this. A great opportunity to finally see who I really am on the jumbotron."

WATCH: Two friends from WNY selected for Times Square video at Down Syndrome Buddy Walk

Two friends from WNY selected for Times Square video at Down Syndrome Buddy Walk

Ross said she shares that excitement.

"This weekend is really huge, and I can't wait to see my picture on the jumbotron," Ross said.

Debbie Ross, Madisyn's mother, said the moment carries deep meaning for their family.

"We see their strengths every day, and for the world to see even a glimpse of what we see means everything to us," Debbie Ross said.

Stephen and Madisyn are both adult participants with GiGi's Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center located on Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo.