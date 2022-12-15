Two female Buffalo Firefighters make history

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Two city firefighters make history as they become the first women to be appointed as fire investigators in the history of the Buffalo Fire Department.

City fire leaders, firefighters, and firefighter families gathered at ECC's downtown campus Thursday afternoon to celebrate a round of promotions and appointments.

Two women firefighters moved up in the ranks as they were appointed Buffalo Fire marshals.

Latoya Horton, a six-year veteran, and Elizabeth Manna, with more than 13 years of experience are ready for the new duties.

“We now respond to the scene with a different eye. We investigate the scene. We look potentially how it started areas of origin,” Manna replied.

“But now we have to ask our brother and sister firefighters those questions to help us figure out what's going on and investigate the scene,” described Horton.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo tells me everyone is welcoming the move to bring more diversity to the department.

“Diversity and inclusion — we're all on board with that we think it brings diversity, strength to diversity, so everyone embraces that,” Renaldo remarked.

For these two women, it's all about their dedication to the Buffalo Fire Department.

“It's been in my family for as long as I can remember since I was born, so it was always something I wanted to be a part of my life,” reflected Manna

“Once I became a member — I'm stuck. I'm going nowhere. I love this job and it's the best job in the world,” declared Horton.

