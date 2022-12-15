Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two female Buffalo Firefighters make history

"I love this job and it's the best job in the world"
IMG_2417.jpg
WKBW
Buffalo Firefighters Latoya Horton (left), and Elizabeth Manna (right), were appointed fire marshals.
IMG_2417.jpg
Posted at 4:52 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 16:52:34-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Two city firefighters make history as they become the first women to be appointed as fire investigators in the history of the Buffalo Fire Department.

FIRECEREMONY.jpg
Buffalo Firefighters Latoya Horton & Elizabeth Manna among several new appointments and promotions.

City fire leaders, firefighters, and firefighter families gathered at ECC's downtown campus Thursday afternoon to celebrate a round of promotions and appointments.

Two women firefighters moved up in the ranks as they were appointed Buffalo Fire marshals.    

Latoya Horton, a six-year veteran, and Elizabeth Manna, with more than 13 years of experience are ready for the new duties.  

MANNA.jpg
Elizabeth Manna, 13-year Buffalo Fire veteran.

“We now respond to the scene with a different eye. We investigate the scene. We look potentially how it started areas of origin,” Manna replied. 

HORTON.jpg
Latoya Horton, a six-year veteran.

“But now we have to ask our brother and sister firefighters those questions to help us figure out what's going on and investigate the scene,” described Horton. 

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo tells me everyone is welcoming the move to bring more diversity to the department. 

firecommiss.jpg
Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo talks with new fire investigators.

“Diversity and inclusion — we're all on board with that we think it brings diversity, strength to diversity, so everyone embraces that,” Renaldo remarked.  

For these two women, it's all about their dedication to the Buffalo Fire Department.

FIREAPPOINT.jpg
Buffalo Firefighters Latoya Horton & Elizabeth Manna.

“It's been in my family  for as  long as I can remember since I was born, so it was always something I wanted to be a part of my life,” reflected Manna 

“Once I became a member  — I'm stuck. I'm going nowhere. I love this job and it's the best job in the world,” declared Horton.  

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills