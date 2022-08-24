Two days of film making fun returns this weekend with the 48 Hour Film Project

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Get a group of friends together and make a short film in forty-eight hours. That's the basic premise of the 48 Hour Film Project that kicks off Friday night.

Jordan Lema runs Lemur studios, but once a year he heads up the annual film competition. He says "Since I have been the city producer we have produced a hundred and thirty films in the past four or five years."

Twenty-six teams are registered so far and their finished films will hit the big screen at the North Park Theatre next weekend.

Jordan says this event is great for everyone adding "It's someone who seeks fame on the local level...it's someone who wants to have fun with their friends and it's someone who is just really passionate about making films."

You can still sign up or get more information at 48HOURFILM/BUFFALO

