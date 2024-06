BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are currently investigating a shooting that took place before 9:30 Friday night on the first block of Domedion Avenue.

Detectives say two young children were shot during an outdoor gathering.

They were both taken to nearby hospitals.

According to authorities, one of the children seems to have serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.