Two Buffalo restaurants have been recognized as 2025 James Beard Award semi-finalists

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The James Beard Foundation has once again recognized two Buffalo restaurants.

Southern Junction and Waxlight Bar à Vin have been announced as 2025 James Beard Award Semi-finalists.

The James Beard Awards, established in 1990, recognize "exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries"

Southern Junction, located at 365 Connecticut St in Buffalo, and chef and owner Ryan Fernandez, have been recognized in the "Best Chef: New York State" category.

Waxlight Bar à Vin, located at 27 Chandler Street in Buffalo, has been recognized in the "Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program" category.

7 News spoke with both restaurants when they were also nominated in 2024.

The finalist nominees will be announced on April 2, and the winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 16, at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

