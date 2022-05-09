Two Buffalo men sentenced in connection to fatal shooting in August 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo men have been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting in August 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Michael Santiago, also known as “Bebo,” and 30-year-old Hector Sanchez, also known as “Coli,” both of Buffalo, were each sentenced in Erie County Court to a determinate sentence of 22 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Santiago's and Sanchez's mugshots in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as they have been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The district attorney's office said Santiago and Sanchez, while acting in concert with one another, shot 38-year-old Jerry Bonilla Matos multiple times outside of a residence on Newton Street on August 7, 2020. Matos died at the scene.

Santiago and Sanchez pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree in February.