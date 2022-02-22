Two Buffalo men plead guilty to manslaughter in connection to fatal shooting in August 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting in August 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 23-year-old Michael Santiago, also known as “Bebo,” and 30-year-old Hector Sanchez, also known as “Coli,” pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

The district attorney's office said Santiago and Sanchez, while acting in concert with one another, shot 38-year-old Jerry Bonilla Matos multiple times outside of a residence on Newton Street on August 7, 2020. Matos died at the scene.

They face a maximum of 25 years in prison and are scheduled to be sentenced April 21. Both continue to remain held without bail.