Two Buffalo men indicted for allegedly stabbing man to death inside home on Ashley Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says two Buffalo men have been indicted for allegedly stabbing a man to death inside a home on Ashley Street.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 20-year-old Troy Holman and 20-year-old Mikel Ayala were each indicted on one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony).

Investigators say Holman and Ayala allegedly stabbed 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez multiple times during a dispute inside the hallway of a home on Ashley Street on May 15.

Sanchez was later taken to ECMC where he eventually died.

Holman and Ayala are scheduled to return to Erie County Court on July 29 for a pre-trial conference.

If convicted, Holman and Ayala face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.