Buffalo Police investigating fatal stabbing

Posted at 5:32 PM, May 15, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police from the Ferry-Fillmore district say a man was stabbed and killed on Sunday morning.

The stabbing took place on the 200 block of Ashley Street., not far from the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Broadway.

Investigators say the man was stabbed during a fight. He was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Police have yet to release his name. They are not reporting any arrests.

They are asking for help from the public. If you know anything about this stabbing, police ask you to call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

