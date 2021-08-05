Two adolescent offenders plead guilty in connection with fatal Lockport shooting

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two adolescent offenders pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Lockport in October of 2020, according to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

Cheyenne Farewell of Medina was killed and five others were hurt following the shooting at a Halloween party at a home on South Niagara Street in Lockport on October 17, 2020.

Lockport police arrested and charged two teenage boys, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, in connection to the shooting a few days later. Their names have not been released because of their juvenile status. The case was turned over to a grand jury a few days later.

The district attorney's office says the offender who opened fire pleaded guilty to:

Murder in the Second Degree

Two counts of assault in the first degree

Two counts of assault in the second degree

One count of criminal possession of a weapon

One count of reckless endangerment in the first degree

He faces a possible sentence of 20 years to life and is set to return to court on September 30.

The district attorney's office says the offender who did not fire a weapon, but was charged with aiding and abetting the crimes, pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter and faces sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

“This was a completely senseless crime,” said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman. “How little value these offenders placed on the lives of these young people is truly appalling.”

Both remain in custody as they await sentencing.