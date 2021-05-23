Two additional Hepatitis A vaccine clinics planned in Chautauqua County after potential exposure

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County health officials say two more Hepatitis A vaccine clinics are planned for Tuesday and Friday, following potential exposure at a restaurant in Fredonia.

The clinic is for anyone who ate at The Mustard Seed Restaurant on East Main Street in Fredonia between May 8 and May 19.

Clinics will take place on Tuesday at the Cassadaga Valley Central School Bus Garage (Drive-up) at 5935 Route 60 in Sinclairville between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., and Friday at SUNY Fredonia Steele Hall at 280 Central Avenue in Fredonia between 3 and 7 p.m.

You can register for the clinics by clicking here.