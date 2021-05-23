Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two additional Hepatitis A vaccine clinics planned in Chautauqua County after potential exposure

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Carl Court/Getty Images
California combats deadly hepatitis A outbreak
Posted at 8:35 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 08:35:59-04

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County health officials say two more Hepatitis A vaccine clinics are planned for Tuesday and Friday, following potential exposure at a restaurant in Fredonia.

The clinic is for anyone who ate at The Mustard Seed Restaurant on East Main Street in Fredonia between May 8 and May 19.

Clinics will take place on Tuesday at the Cassadaga Valley Central School Bus Garage (Drive-up) at 5935 Route 60 in Sinclairville between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., and Friday at SUNY Fredonia Steele Hall at 280 Central Avenue in Fredonia between 3 and 7 p.m.

You can register for the clinics by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Price-of-Water-480x360.jpg

The Price of Water