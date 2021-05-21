Customers possibly exposed to Hepatitis A at Fredonia restaurant

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County officials have issued a warning that customers of a Fredonia restaurant were potentially exposed to hepatitis A.

Officials say those who ate at The Mustard Seed Restaurant, located at 31 E Main Street in Fredonia, between April 1 and May 19, 2021 were potentially exposed to hepatitis A.

For those who ate at the restaurant or had takeout from May 8 to May 19, the county will hold a clinic Saturday at SUNY Fredonia’s Steele Hall, located at 280 Central Avenue, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM to receive the hepatitis A vaccine.

For those who ate at the restaurant or had takeout from April 1 to May 7 the hepatitis A vaccine given this weekend will not prevent infection from this exposure. You are encouraged to monitor yourself and your family for symptoms for 50 days after consuming the food.

Symptoms may include: fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark-colored urine, clay-colored stools, joint pain, or jaundice.

Officials say if you have any symptoms, contact your healthcare provider and be sure to tell them that you may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

“While the risk of hepatitis A infection is low, we must act prudently to prevent the spread of this very contagious disease,” said Christine Schuyler, County Public Health Director. “Anyone who may have eaten at this restaurant during this timeframe should check their immunization status and if not already vaccinated against hepatitis A, come to our free clinic this Saturday or visit their healthcare provider if they are experiencing symptoms."

The health department says the restaurant's owner and staff have been very cooperative and have complied with all recommendations.

"Chautauqua County Health Department staff conducted a thorough inspection of the restaurant, and cleared them to reopen on May 20. There is no risk to eating there at this time," a release says.