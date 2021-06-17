Two additional Erie County teens win scholarship through state's COVID-19 vaccine program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State announced the third-round winners of the 'Get A Shot to Make Your Future' incentive Thursday and two additional Erie County teens are among the winners.
Madison Pennington and Brian Hoffman of Erie County are among the 10 third-round winners of a full tuition, room and board scholarship to any public college or university in New York State. Ella Campbell of Erie County was among the 10 second-round winners
As part of the program the state is raffling off 50 scholarships. The program began May 27 and continues through July 7.
The other third-round winners are:
- Kelly Moscoso-Yanes, Nassau County, NY
- Victoria Romero, Nassau County, NY
- Niaja Land, Brooklyn, NY
- Jordan Gallusser, Otsego County, NY
- Emily Brodsky, Suffolk County, NY
- Nicholas Keirstead, Monroe County, NY
- Aleksander Sosa, Suffolk County, NY
- Ryan Hsu, Queens, NY