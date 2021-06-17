Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two additional Erie County teens win scholarship through state's COVID-19 vaccine program

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Wenig/AP
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference before the opening of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. This FEMA run site, along with another in Brooklyn, gives priority to local residents in an effort to equitably distribute the vaccine. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
Virus Outbreak New York
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 11:40:28-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State announced the third-round winners of the 'Get A Shot to Make Your Future' incentive Thursday and two additional Erie County teens are among the winners.

Madison Pennington and Brian Hoffman of Erie County are among the 10 third-round winners of a full tuition, room and board scholarship to any public college or university in New York State. Ella Campbell of Erie County was among the 10 second-round winners

As part of the program the state is raffling off 50 scholarships. The program began May 27 and continues through July 7.

The other third-round winners are:

  • Kelly Moscoso-Yanes, Nassau County, NY
  • Victoria Romero, Nassau County, NY
  • Niaja Land, Brooklyn, NY
  • Jordan Gallusser, Otsego County, NY
  • Emily Brodsky, Suffolk County, NY
  • Nicholas Keirstead, Monroe County, NY
  • Aleksander Sosa, Suffolk County, NY
  • Ryan Hsu, Queens, NY
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong